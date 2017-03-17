× Father, mother charged in apparent accidental shooting of 3-year-old boy

CHICAGO — The father and mother of a 3-year-old boy critically wounded playing “cops and robbers” with his young siblings face charges in the apparent accidental shooting.

Michael Riley, 34, and Gwenddolyn Holloway, 28, both face child endangerment charges.

Police say Riley has a criminal record and is a reputed gang member.

Another child shot the 3-year old in the temple Thursday night in the 6200 block of South Aberdeen in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Police say the children were unattended when one of them took the gun from an unsecured lock box.

Holloway legally owned the 40-caliber handgun.