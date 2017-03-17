Teen struck by school bus in northwest Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNSTER, Ind. -- A 17-year-old boy was struck by a school bus in Munster, Ind., Friday morning.

It happened at about 7:12 a.m. near 35th and Columbia Avenue.

Police say the boy was transported by ambulance to Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary. The victim was speaking to first responders at the scene. The severity of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The accident continues to be investigated by the Munster Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.