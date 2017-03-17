Tornado-battered Illinois town will not receive federal or state disaster money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPLATE, Ill. -- The little town of Naplate, Ill. was devastated by a tornado last month.

now comes news that the community may not be entitled to state or federal disaster money.

Under emergency aid formulas, the town would have needed more than $18 million in damage to qualify for aid in rebuilding. It didn't reach that threshold.

So while insurance will cover the replacement costs for homes and businesses, it doesn't appear that Naplate will qualify for low-interest government public-works loans.

Just a few days ago, Governor Bruce Rauner said the state would do all it could, to help make Naplate whole again.