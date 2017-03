Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO--Friday is Match Day for medical students across the U.S.

It's the day students find out where they will be doing their residencies.

In Chicago, 172 UIC students gathered at the Chicago Hilton and Towers Friday morning to open their match letters.

Student Valeria Valbuena, an aspiring surgeon, was excited to learn she is matched up with her first choice: The University of Michigan.