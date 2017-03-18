Cloudy and cool
-
Partly cloudy skies and chill temperatures today before the snow begins tonight
-
Warmer weather coming our way this week
-
Chilly weather for St. Patrick’s Day weekend
-
Midweek cold snap to be followed by warmer weather
-
Very mild weather on the way this week
-
-
Mild weather returns
-
Cold weather returns
-
Mild, windy weather to last most of the week
-
Mild weather to follow snowy days
-
Both rain and snow in the forecast this week
-
-
Cold weekend will give way to warmer temps
-
Work week forecast: Rain followed by temps in the 50’s
-
Week will start with rain and end with a warm-up