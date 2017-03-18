× Man stabbed on CTA bus on Chicago’s Far South Side

CHICAGO – Chicago Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man on a CTA bus overnight.

It happened at about 3:30 a.m. near 103rd Street and South Michigan Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood.

Police say the victim, a 29-year-old man, got on the bus with his attacker and they got into an argument which escalated into a fight.

The other man pulled out a knife and stabbed him several times in the chest.

The bus stopped at 103rd and Michigan Avenue, where the attacker stepped off the bus and got into a red SUV and sped off.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.