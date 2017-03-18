Northwestern Wildcats return home after dream season comes to an end

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill. - The Northwestern Basketball team returned home to Evanston early Sunday after their historic run came to an end in Utah. The team's buses pulled onto campus at about 1 a.m. and there was no fanfare or cheering fans to welcome them. It the end of their dream season but the Wildcats didn't go down without a fight.

After trailing by as many as 22 points, Northwestern clawed back to within five on a 23-8 run with less than five minutes to play.

It could have been even closer if a few whistles went their way.

One blown call, in particular, led to a four-point swing.

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins received a technical foul for walking on the court and arguing after Derek Pardon's shot was blocked from inside the basket.

Pretty sure this isn't legal pic.twitter.com/M1AEM5wzSI — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 18, 2017

Collins was not the only Wildcat to take umbrage with the officiating.

Young and emotional Northwestern fan became an internet sensation in the NCAA Tournament https://t.co/mbobeSMTTX pic.twitter.com/cxyth20HUU — Business Insider (@businessinsider) March 18, 2017

One fan became a viral internet meme for his reaction to a string of calls throughout the game.

Unfortunately, time ran out on Northwestern's Cinderella story.

Gonzaga pulled away late, winning by the final of 79 to 73.