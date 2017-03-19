Carjacker who forced woman into trunk of car in Lakeview denied bail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGLEYVILLE, Ill. -- The man who allegedly attacked a woman in Wrigleyville earlier this month and forced her into the trunk of a car is behind bars.

31-year-old Jarqueese O’Brian Henigan now faces multiple criminal charges ranging from aggravated sexual assault to kidnapping. He was in bonds court today where the judge denied him bail.

On March 9th, police say a a man approached a 24-year-old woman in the 3700 block of North Fremont with a gun. He then forced her into the trunk of her own car and sexually assaulted her.

He stole her cell phone and debit card and drove around to various ATMS. He then crashed the car on the South Side and ran off.

That's when the victim was able to free herself and call police.

O’Brian Henigan has been in and out of prison since 2004. Prosecutors say he asked his victim for directions to the interstate and put his own address in her Google Maps app.

His fingerprints were found on the steering wheel, but he denies sexually assaulting the woman.

"After she entered the trunk of the vehicle, he demanded that she pull down her pants and shorts. She did as she was told," said Amari Dawson, assistant state's attorney.

In late February there was a similar attack on the North Side. Police think both crimes were committed by the same person, though O’Brian Henigan has not yet been charged with that attack.