From The Tower: A bright future could be ahead for Northwestern

CHICAGO - The incredible ride has come to an end - for now.

That doesn't mean that Northwestern can't earn themselves another invitation for the "Big Dance" next season. They might even go further than the second round, where their first run in the NCAA Tournament came to an end this season.

After a loss to Gonzaga yesterday in Salt Lake City, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman took some time to look back at season just past for the Wildcats while looking ahead to a strong returning group in 2017-2018.

That's part of Jarrett's discussion "From the Tower" with Josh which you can watch in the video above.

Once again, the Bulls prove as unpredictable as ever.

With his 19th different lineup of the season, Fred Hoiberg's team managed to pull off a surprise win over the Jazz last night at the United Center.

It featured a career effort from Bobby Portis along with some other contributions from younger players as the team fights for a playoff spot.

Josh and Jarrett discuss that in the video above.

Carlos Rodon picked up where he left off last season in his first start with the White Sox in spring training.

Jarrett and Josh discussed that outing and the White Sox overall this spring in the video above.