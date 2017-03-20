Chicago Alderman Deb Mell’s office burglarized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Someone broke into 33rd Ward Ald. Deb Mell's office overnight.

Police arrived Monday morning in the 3300 block of West Irving Park Road to find the glass door to the office shattered.

They say a man took off on foot with some computer equipment.

No one is in custody yet. Police are collecting fingerprints.

"Right now, I just really want to let the detectives do their work and we're going to get back and do our work," Mell said. "I'm really glad that no one was hurt."

