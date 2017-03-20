FeedonThis: Some humility during Man Crush Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Man Crush Monday is one of the original segments on Sports Feed and while the format stays the same, the choices always change.

Sometimes they take on a funny tone. Other times it's presented by Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in humility.

The latter was the case on Monday as Jarrett and Josh made a pair of unique MCM selections on the show.

That's part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another thing that's on almost every Sports Feed is the "Feed The Beast" graphic.

It tells you where you can find Sports Feed on Social Media and by email.

Inspired by a Social Fodder video, however, Jarrett decided to add a twist to the presentation on Monday.

Click on the video below to watch.