Ride-share driver crashes into South Side home after passengers attack him

CHICAGO -- A ride-share driver crashed into a South Side home after his passengers beat him up.

Chicago police say the 51-year-old driver was dropping off five men early Monday morning in the 1400 block of West 93rd Street

It was the same location where the driver had picked them up late Sunday before driving them around for a few hours.

Police say that's when two of the passengers began hitting him in the face, causing him to accidentally hit the accelerator and crash into a building in the 9300 block of South Laflin.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

One of the passengers was also hospitalized with minor injuries, the other four ran away.