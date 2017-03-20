Scattered thunderstorms slowly weakening this Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- While locally heavy downpours will continue to create potential flooding problems, the trend is for the wide band of showers and thunderstorms over northern and central Illinois into western Indiana to continue to very slowly weaken during the pre-dawn hours this Monday morning.

For the most part, the number of hail reports and the size of the hailstones has diminished - from early reports of quarter-sized diameter hail to infrequent pea-sized. As the large area of showers and thunderstorms moves east, individual storms will track more southeasterly at about 40 miles per hour.

Lightning is responsible for at least two fires in homes in the suburbs. A house on Ridgeland in Oak Park had some minor damage. No one was hurt. Firefighters say the lightning came through a water pipe and went through the basement into a laundry room causing minor damage.

In Elmhurst, lightning caused some minor damage to some siding on a home on Fremont. No injuries.

A cold front will move through our area from the west midday with a new round of showers and thunderstorms possible at that time.

Current Metro Weather Radar Mosaic...

