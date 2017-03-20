Suburban officials investigating sexting allegations at high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. -- Suburban officials are investigation allegations of sexting among students at a high school.

Parents of Lake Zurich High School students were notified last week by way of a letter from the principal Kent Nightlinger of alleged sexting between students. The letter states it appears most of the activity occurred off campus and after school hours.

The letter said in part:

Because sexting can constitute a criminal offense, the law enforcement agencies will continue to take the lead in investigating this matter. Interviews by school officials of students will focus on violations of district policy; after any such interview parents will be notified as soon as possible.

Off camera, one school parent told to WGN News there was concern that the student interviews were too heavy handed and not defined in written form as to what kind of questioning students could be subjected to and for how long and how often.

The investigation at District 95 follows one concerning purported hazing on the varsity football team. Two players have filed a federal lawsuit claiming they are routinely subjected to sexual assault and acts of degradation by teammates while coaches and administrators ignored the abuse.

That led to two coaches resigning and another set to resign later this year.

District 95 enacted policies related to hazing after the football scandal broke in November including prevention programs, tighter locker room supervision and a tip line.