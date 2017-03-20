Thai restaurant in Edgebrook heavily damaged after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A fire severely damaged a restaurant on the city's Northwest Side.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the The Elephant Thai Cuisine restaurant, located at 5348 W. Devon Ave, in Chicago's Edgebrook neighborhood.

No one was inside at the time of the fire.

Fire officials believe the fire started in the grease chute, between the restaurant and the beauty salon next door.

Firefighters got the call after a boy noticed the flames from across the street.

Both the restaurant and the beauty salon were damaged.

Another business, which was vacant, had minimal damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.