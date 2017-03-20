With 16 teams left, Scott Gleeson discusses the NCAA Tournament on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Here in Chicago, the local hopes for a run to the Final Four have come to an end.

Northwestern's loss to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament knocked out the only team to make it from the State of Illinois.

That doesn't mean the talk about the Wildcats won't stop for the next few weeks. But most of the country has moved onto the 16 teams that are left in the National Championship picture.

Scott Gleeson was in Milwaukee to watch some of the March Madness this weekend and he came on Sports Feed to discuss Northwestern and the Sweet 16.

To watch his discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Monday's show, click on the video above and below.