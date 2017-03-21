Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines survives complex surgery at Chicago-area hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK RIDGE, Ill. -- Advocate Children’s Hospital is hosting a news conference Tuesday to discuss the outcome of a complex surgical procedure to treat a baby born with four legs and two spines.

Now 10 months old, baby Dominique was born in the Ivory Coast, west Africa, with a parasitic conjoined twin. The bottom half of her not-fully-developed twin’s body protruded from Dominique’s neck and back until her risky but successful surgery last week.

She came to the U.S. for specialized medical care and is recovering with her foster family in Chicago while her parents and siblings await her return home.

