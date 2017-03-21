Charlie Roumeliotis discusses the Blackhawks’ strong finish to the season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - At the moment, this looks like a team that might be hoisting the Stanley Cup in mid-June.

As the NHL Playoff draw closer, the Blackhawks have surged their way past the Minnesota Wild and into first place in the Western Conference. Even with an influx of younger players, Joel Quenneville has continued to keep the team winning as the regular season draws to a close.

Can the Blackhawks keep it up down the stretch?

Charlie Roumeliotis came on Sports Feed to discuss that on Tuesday night. Before the team's match-up with the Canucks at the United Center, the CSNChicago.com Blackhawks writer discussed a number of topics on the team with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

