Clemson Smith Muniz discusses “La Vida Baseball” on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Over the past few weeks, a celebration of baseball has been going on around the country and the world.

Fans have the World Baseball Classic to thank for that.

Teams made up of professionals both in and out of Major League Baseball have come together to compete for their country before the 2017 season begins. That includes a number of Latino players who get the shot to wear the colors of their home for a few weeks.

That's been of special interest to Clemson Smith Muniz, who is the editor of "La Via Baseball." It's a website that is run in conjunction with the National Baseball Hall of Fame to celebrate Latino players from the past and today through a series of stories.

On Tuesday, as the World Baseball Classic reaches the Semifinal round, Clemson came on Sports Feed to discuss more about "La Vida Baseball" with Jarrett Payton and josh Frydman.