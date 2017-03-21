New red light camera rule could give Chicago drivers a break

Posted 7:21 AM, March 21, 2017, by , Updated at 07:48AM, March 21, 2017

CHICAGO -- Chicago just changed its red light camera rule in favor of drivers.

Drivers will now only be ticketed if the camera catches them entering an intersection three-tenths of a second, or more, after the light turns red.

It used to be one-tenth of a second.

The change will cut the number of tickets issued by about 29-percent, resulting in a revenue loss of about $17 million a year.

It comes at the recommendation of a city commissioned study.

As a result of the study's findings, the city plans to remove cameras from six intersections:

  • 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue
  • Western Avenue and 71st Street
  • Western and Pershing Road
  • Grand and Oak Park avenues
  • Irving Park Road and Kedzie Avenue
  • Peterson Avenue and Pulaski Road

According to the Chicago Tribune, the city plans to install cameras at these intersections:

  • Wacker Drive and Lake Street
  • Michigan Avenue and Jackson Boulevard
  • Dearborn and Grand avenues
  • Pershing Road and Martin Luther King Drive

Cameras will also be installed at intersections on the Far Northwest Side at Central Avenue, Foster Avenue, Northwest Highway and Milwaukee Avenue.