Bulls center Robin Lopez suspended one game for fight with Serge Ibaka

CHICAGO – Even the center knew that there was probably discipline coming from the NBA on Tuesday night.

After all, when you throw a punch in a game you are bound to pay.

That’s exactly what happened on Wednesday as the NBA suspended Bulls center Robin Lopez along with Raptors forward Serge Ibaka one game for throwing a punch during a fight on Tuesday night at the Air Canada Center.

The incident happened with 3:58 seconds left to go in the third quarter after Jimmy Butler hit a three-pointer from the top of the key. Underneath the hoop, Lopez and Ibaka bumped which triggered the Bulls’ center to give him a shove.

This continued for a few seconds before Lopez threw a punch in the direction of Ibaka and then the Raptors’ forward responded with one of his own. Both players were ejected as Toronto went onto win the game in overtime 122-120. Raptors assistant Jamaal Magloire was fined $15,000 by the league for shoving Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic and “acting as other than a peacemaker.”

Lopez will serve the suspension tonight as the Bulls face the Pistons at the United Center.