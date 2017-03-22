Chicago police reportedly questioning person in Facebook Live sexual assault

CHICAGO — Police are reportedly questioning at least one person in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted on Facebook Live.

An alderman and community activist, Andrew Holmes, says police are questioning a person of interest, but police have not confirmed that they are questioning anyone.

The high school freshman was found Tuesday after she went missing over the weekend.

A video posted to Facebook Monday appears to show the girl being sexually assaulted by as many as six different people.

Police are searching for all of the people involved.