CPS may end school year early; Union considering one-day strike

CHICAGO – Chicago teacher and parent protesters marched today at Board of Education headquarters.

Teachers are threatening a walkout May 1st and CPS is threatening to close schools several weeks early.

Last December, Gov Rauner vetoed a 215 million dollar education funding package for Chicago Public Schools. The Board of Education says it needs that money to complete the school year or end it early and teachers and parents aren't happy.

CTU Vice President Jesse Sharkey says according to a court filing earlier this month, the Chicago Board of Education threatened that if it can't get the money from it needs from the state, it would consider ending school three weeks early on June 1st.

Teachers have had to take four furlough days this year, and say if school ends June 1st, it will amount to an eight and a half percent pay cut.

CTU leadership will meet April 5th to discuss the possibility of a one day strike.

They are also calling on Mayor Rahm Emanuel to consider using TIF funds to close the budget shortfall this year.