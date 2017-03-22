Quarterback Mark Sanchez will visit the Bears on Thursday: Report

CHICAGO – Mike Glennon will be the Bears’ starting quarterback for the 2017. Ryan Pace even confirmed that when speaking to the media after the opening of free agency.

But who will be his backup? Perhaps a new candidate has emerged.

According to a report from the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Bears will meet with quarterback Mark Sanchez at Halas Hall on Thursday.

After spending last season as a backup QB for the Cowboys … Mark Sanchez will visit the Bears on Thursday, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 22, 2017

Sanchez spent the 2016 season with the Dallas Cowboys where he was the backup to rookie Dak Prescott. Sanchez saw action in just two games, completing 10-of-18 passes for 93 yards with a pair of interceptions.

A first round pick of the Jets in 2009 out of USC, Sanchez’ career has been filled with a few ups, many downs and even some ridicule. He took New York to the AFC Championship Game in 2009 and 2010 but was inconsistent after that, finishing with a 33-29 record in four years with the Jets.

His most infamous moment came in 2012 when he ran into the backside of teammate Brandon Moore and fumbled against the Patriots. That led to a New England touchdown and was famously labeled the “Butt Fumble.”

After an injury put him out the entire 2013 season, Sanchez was released in 2014 and signed with the Eagles where he played in 13 games in two seasons. He was 4-6 in ten starts in Philadelphia and was traded to the Broncos before the 2016 season.

Sanchez would lose the quarterback battle with Denver to Trevor Siemian and was released by the Broncos. He signed with the Cowboys after Romo’s injury.