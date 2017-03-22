Sports Feed previews the National League Central for 2017 on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Before the Cubs can repeat their feat from November, they need to do so with the one they got in September.

That's win the National League Central Division, which would earn them a spot automatically in the National League Division Series. Last year 103 wins got them their first division title since 2008 and was the spring board to a historic World Series championship run a month-and-a-half later.

Who in the division can give the Cubs the biggest challenge?

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed that on the Sports Feed's 2017 NL Central preview. Along with breaking down the teams, the anchors also gave their predictions for the division in 2017.

To see who Jarrett and Josh picked, click on the video above.