16 additional counts filed against ex-Chicago cop in murder of Laquan McDonald

CHICAGO — New charges were filed today against former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke in the death of Laquan McDonald.

Sixteen additional counts have been added in a new indictment against Van Dyke.The 16 counts are aggravated battery with a firearm.

Van Dyke is charged with murdering 17-year old Laquan McDonald in October of 2014.

Video shows Van Dyke pulling the trigger within moments of getting out of his police SUV. That didn’t match the reports from officers on the scene, who claimed McDonald lunged at them with a knife.

Van Dyke’s attorney filed a motion last month asking that the first degree murder charge be dropped.

They claim prosecutors “misinformed” the grand jury about the details of the case. The defense also put the blame on the state’s attorney.

His next court date is April 20.