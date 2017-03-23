Bears re-sign receiver Deonte Thompson to one-year contract

CHICAGO – When the Bears were losing receivers to injury left and right, he was one of the guys who stepped in to try and fill the void.

While not always perfect by any means, Deonte Thompson did enough in 2016 to show the Bears enough to bring him back in 2017.

On Thursday the Bears confirmed that the receiver has re-signed with the team for one season, which will be Thompson’s third with the Bears.

Originally with the Ravens (2012-2013) and Bills (2014), Thompson signed with the Bears as a kick returner and backup receiver. Last season Thompson was in the full time receiving rotation and made a career-high 22 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

As a returner, Thompson was second in the NFL in return yards in 2016 with 804 and in 2015 was second in the league in return average (29.2).