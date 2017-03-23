Chicago Blackhawks playoff tickets go on sale Monday

CHICAGO — Blackhawks fans, it’s that time again.

Single-game tickets for the first two rounds of the 2017 NHL playoffs will go on sale at noon next Monday.

The tickets are available only at ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

Customers are limited to four tickets and refunds for any playoff games that are not played will be available at the point of purchase.

The Blackhawks clinched their ninth straight playoff appearance last Sunday and currently lead the Eastern Conference.