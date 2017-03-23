Chicago sees population drop for 2nd year in a row

CHICAGO — The Windy City’s population continues to shrink for a second year in a row.

According to new U.S. Census numbers, almost 20,000 people moved out of Chicago last year. No other big city lost population.

African American families accounted for about half of the flight.

People say, violence is a problem, taxes are too high, it’s getting dirty, jobs are hard to get and Illinois’ state budget crisis remains unsolved.

Chicago could soon fall below Houston as America’s third most populous city.