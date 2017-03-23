Massive tunnel project will help flood-weary North Side residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Relief is on the way for some Chicago residents who have had their homes damaged by major flooding over the last decade.

The city is currently building a huge tunnel 150 feet below the Albany Park neighborhood to divert storm water.

The problem area is along the North Branch of the Chicago River near Foster Ave where major flooding has damaged homes, specifically with major flooding in 2008 and 2013.

Construction is underway. to build the tunnel 150-feet under Foster that will divert storm water away from the Chicago River to the North Shore Channel.

Crews already blasted a hole 35 feet in diameter to send construction parts down one by one. It will take about three weeks to build the boring machine underground and then it will start production running for two 10 hour shifts a day. It will bore out a 5800 foot tunnel underground for five months.

The city says when the project is done, they’ll be able to lift sandbags and barricades because residents won’t have to worry about flooding anymore.

The whole project is expected to be done in May 2018.