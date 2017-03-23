Seasonable weekend with showers
-
Snow possible next weekend as it continues to fall in Chicago
-
Mild holiday weekend then a drop in temps
-
Cold through the weekend with a chance of snow
-
Cold weekend but then a warm up
-
Mild and much warmer weekend possible
-
-
Unseasonably mild weekend ahead
-
Mild weekend then more normal temps return
-
Potential for some snow this weekend
-
Snow possible this weekend, then temp bounce again
-
Mostly mild weekend
-
-
Another mild weekend ahead
-
Weekend could turn mild
-
Snow possible this weekend