Sports Feed MLB division previews continue with the AL West

CHICAGO - If the Cubs were to have a counterpart in the American League, the Astros might be it.

Like the North Siders, the Astros underwent a long rebuild to remake their franchise in hopes of winning a championship. There were signs in 2015 the team was ready to make a run when they won the AL Wild Card but last year they missed the playoffs.

The Rangers took their plays at the top of the AL West, but Houston is ready to make the run many believed they would a year before.

That's one of the many storylines with the division that Josh Frydman and Andy Masur discussed during Sports Feed's AL West Division preview on Thursday's show.

Hear the guys break down the teams in the division and give their predictions in the video above.