With ten games left, Sean Highkin breaks down the Bulls on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Jimmy Butler might not be thinking about how many games the Bulls have left in the season, but you can be the fans do.

That's ten.

It's the number of games the team has left to try and crack into the NBA playoffs. Right now the Bulls sit in a tie for the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference, 1 1/2 games behind the Heat for the final playoff spot.

Not only is the question from fans is the team can crack their way into the top eight but rather if it's worth it. Maybe a high draft pick would be better for the future of the team.

Sean Highkin of The Athletic came on Sports Feed to discuss all of those possibilities on Sports Feed Thursday. He also took some time to discuss the legacy of Jerry Krause and his conversation on "Locked on Bulls" podcast on the late GM with Sam Smith and Cody Westerlund.

Watch Sean's conversation with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur in the video above or below.