1 dead, several wounded in violent day across Chicago

CHICAGO -- A violent day across Chicago left one person dead and several people wounded in shootings.

A 19-year old man was shot in the face in the city's Lincoln Square neighborhood.

Police say it happened in the 2800 block of West Balmoral just after 7:30 p.m.

The victim is in serious condition.

Earlier, the city's South Side, three teenage boys were also wounded by gunfire.

A 20-year-old male was shot in the 6600 block of S. Laflin. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Additionally, a teen was shot near Maria High School in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

15-year old Roberto Aguinaga was walking home after school when he was shot in the leg near 66th and Francisco Ave.

The high school went into lockdown for a short time after the shooting.