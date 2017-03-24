Suburban police warn of thieves posing as city workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMURST, Ill. -- Police in suburban Elmhurst say a person is posing as a water department worker to get inside homes so her partner can steal valuable items.

The rouse has fooled at least two homeowners and police say the pair maybe working in nearby suburbs and targeting the elderly.

The burglaries happened on two different days in two different neighborhoods but the thieves used similar approaches.

In both cases police say a female suspect gains enter into the home by posing as a city water employee. One victim said one suspects carried a clipboard and some sort of Elmhurst badge.

The suspect then got the homeowners to allow access to the basement where she looks at water, sinks and the water heater.

It was during this “inspection” when the other suspect enters the house to steal items.

Police say the female suspect has long brown hair, spoke Spanish and the car or SUV she leaves in is gray in color.

Police say if a city employee needs entry to your home, they will make an appointment a head of time.

They also say that worker would show up in a city marked vehicle. And when in doubt police say, don’t let people in and call police.