Support for son has Bill Murray along for Xavier’s surprise NCAA Tournament run

SAN JOSE – As the time ticked down in a thrilling NCAA West Region semifinal at the SAP Center, the cameras found a face in the crowd that’s become familiar to Chicago sports fans

After all, how can you miss Bill Murray in the crowd?

No matter the event the actor and comedian always manages to have a smile on his face. Cubs fans know this all too well from this past fall, when the Chicago native was with the team every step of the way en route to the World Series championship.

Now Murray is witnessing another great sports story live and in person – the surprise run of Xavier men’s basketball in the NCAA Tournament.

The 11th-seeded Musketeers knocked off 2nd-seeded Arizona last night in San Jose to advace to the Elite Eight. With a win over top-seeded Gonzaga on Saturday, they would be the first 11-seed to reach the Final Four since VCU in 2011.

A number of times during the broadcast the camera’s cut to Murray as he cheered Xavier to a 73-71 victory.

Bill Murray is elated pic.twitter.com/GK5O0BOSKF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 24, 2017

What a year for Bill Murray.

– 11-seed Xavier defeats 2-seed Arizona to go to Elite 8.

– Cubs win the World Series pic.twitter.com/rOTzpxSQzQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 24, 2017

But the reason for Murray’s support for Xavier is all about family.

His son, Luke, is in his second season as an assistant coach at Xavier University under head coach Chris Mack. Bill has attended a few of his son’s games over the last few seasons with the Musketeers and is once again on hand to support his son as Xavier makes an memorable run in the NCAA Tournament.