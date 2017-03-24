‘Surge pricing’ plan for on-street parking near Wrigley Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The city of Chicago may permit so-called "surge pricing" on street parking during special events.

The City Council is already preparing a plan to double the price of metered parking around Wrigley Field during Cubs games or concerts to $4 an hour as part of this year's budget, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The city's Chief Financial Officer Carole Brown said she wanted to increase street parking from $2 to $12 an hour.

She'd like to expand "surge pricing" to community festivals and areas around other sports or concert venues.