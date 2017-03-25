Supporters rally behind Trump, call for critics to ‘give him a chance’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Supporters rallied outside of Trump Tower in downtown Chicago Saturday to let President Trump know they're behind him, a day after the president was dealt a stunning defeat on healthcare.

Several dozen people turned out Saturday afternoon to show their support as part of a larger movement called the "Make America Great Again March."

"Our plea is to stop and come together - you don't like Trump, you don't like what he did, I get that; but the man is trying to change and try and make things better," said M.A.G.A. March organizer Carey Lynch.

Organizers say they believe more people would have showed up but they were too nervous something violent may happen, but it was a peaceful rally. Tump supporters sang and shouted their praise of the president while also calling on other Americans to give Trump a chance.

"You may not accept Trump, but give him a chance to work, give him a chance to do his job," said Trump supporter Dan Bracker. "He is our president, the world needs to shut up and accept it."

Other than a few back-and-forths with people walking by and a few counter-protesters, there were no issues at Saturday's rally.