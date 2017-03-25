× Woodstock fire displaces more than 30 families

WOODSTOCK — A massive fire broke out just after 3 a.m. Saturday at an apartment building in northwest suburban Woodstock, in the 2100 block of Willow Brooke Drive.

Crews from 15 different fire departments responded. Several people had to be rescued from their balconies. At least one person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Thirty-two families had apartments in the building. All of them now have to find somewhere else to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.