Amazon brings brick-and-mortar bookstore to Chicago

CHICAGO -- One of only five brick-and-mortar stores run by the Internet giant Amazon opened less than a week ago on Southport Ave. in Lincoln Park.

It's the first Amazon Books in Chicago and the Midwest, and one of the first things you'll notice is the way the books are displayed inside. Every book is forward facing, and below each one, there's a description and customer rating.

"We've brought what we've learned selling books online to a physical store," said Amazon spokesperson Deborah Bass.

There are also no prices listed because Prime members get discounts. One book listed as $16 only cost Prime members $9.69. Self-checkout is also available at the register via the Amazon App.

Brady Gunnik recently brought his family to check out the store.

"[It] seems like they are really curating here and putting in front the books you didn't know you wanted," Gunnik said.

In addition to books, Amazon electronics like the Kindle are for sale, and there's a cafe built into the store. For those who are torn about wanting to love the new Amazon books store while still supporting brick-and-mortar independent sellers, Amazon says they believe there's room for both.

"We agree with what local book sellers have said about what makes them special, and we agree that we can all exist in this space," Bass said.