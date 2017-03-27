14-year-old among 3 killed, 29 injured in weekend shootings across Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Another violent weekend in Chicago left three people shot to death, 29 others wounded.

Among the dead was 14-year-old Laquan Allen of West Humboldt Park -- who survived being shot last year.

He was walking in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Saturday afternoon when he was shot in the behind. The shots came from a passing car.

The Chicago Tribune reports Allen was shot last year in the thigh but recovered.

He lived with his 65-year-old grandmother, Dieanna Ward, and kissed both her and his mother goodbye Saturday before leaving home.

Ward says her grandson loved playing with his baby sisters and joking with his 90-year-old great-grandmother, who also lives with her. She says she can't fathom that he'll never come in the front door of her home again.

Sunday night, a man was gunned down on a side walk in the 1700 block of North Cicero Avenue.

A woman was killed, two other people injured, in an argument with a group of people in the 900 block of West 76th Street.