Former Mayor Daley's health may delay police torture suit

CHICAGO — A status hearing is scheduled this morning in a federal lawsuit over alleged torture by Chicago police.

But former Mayor Daley may not be able to give a deposition. He has an undisclosed medical issue.

A man who says he was tortured under former police commander Jon Burge wants Daley questioned about it.

The judge asked for Daley’s medical records, which were sealed last week for “attorneys’ eyes only.”

That’s a problem for the defense, which wants to show them to an expert in their case.