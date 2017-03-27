× Man charged in hammer attack on brother’s girlfriend

JOLIET, Ill. — A 36-year-old man from Shorewood is accused of hitting his brother’s girlfriend in the head with a hammer, then setting her home on fire.

It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in Joliet.

Police found Timothy Gregory standing in the victim’s driveway with blood on his shirt and hands. The 36-year-old woman was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet and had to be placed in a medically induced coma, because of severe head wounds.

Police charged Gregory with aggravated battery and aggravated arson.

The woman told police, she believes Gregory was on drugs when he attacked her.

The fire remains under investigation.

Gregory’s brother, the victim’s boyfriend, was not home at the time of the incident.