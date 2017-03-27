Man shot by ICE agent on Chicago’s Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 53-year-old man was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent early Monday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side.

It happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the 6100 block of West Grand Avenue.

The ICE agent was serving a warrant at the time, and the man who was shot had fired his gun.

Chicago police say the man was shot in his left arm and transported in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

Neighbors say the home where the warrant was served has been under surveillance since the January murder of 23-year-old Jordi Ibarra, just yards from the intersection.

