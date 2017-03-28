Chicago Fire fans give a big welcome to Bastian Schweinsteiger

CHICAGO – It was a scene that looked more like Europe than North America on Tuesday night.

With drums beating in rhythm with the chants of fans, the doors for the terminal opened and out walked the soccer player. Fans immediately cheered, took out their phones and reached out with a pen along with an item in hopes of getting an elusive autograph.

Swarms of cameras surrounded Bastian Schweinsteiger from the moment he got near the crowd till he was whisked away by security to a waiting SUV. All of this for a soccer star is something reminiscent of England, France or Spain.

Instead, it was an All-American welcome for one of the biggest names in Major League Soccer.

Hundreds of fans crowded the International Terminal at O'Hare Airport to welcome Schweinsteiger to Chicago. The former Bayern Munich and Manchester United star who won a World Cup with Germany in 2014 has signed a one-year deal to join the Fire and immediately becomes their most recognizable star.

Fans cheered from the moment he emerged from the terminal with security guards and team staff around him. Still Schweinsteiger took time take a few selfies with the fans, sign autographs and shake some hands before he was taken to a car waiting outside for him.

Schweinsteiger will be formally introduced by the Fire on Wednesday.