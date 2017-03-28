Cubs release fan favorite Munenori Kawasaki

MESA, Ariz. – His loss won’t be felt in the field as much, but his contributions to the Cubs’ clubhouse will be missed along with the antics that made him a fan favorite.

On Tuesday, the Cubs released infielder Munenori Kawasaki after one year with the franchise.

Kawasaki played in just 14 games with the Cubs last season, getting seven hits in 21 at-bats in 2016. He was left off the playoff roster but was in the dugout with the team as the won their first World Series in 108 years.

Most fans and players, however, will remember Kawasaki for his antics before and after joining the team. One of the memorable moments early in the season came during spring training, when Kawasaki grabbed the mic for Karaoke to entertain his teammates.

Cubs infielder Munenori Kawasaki showcases karaoke skills 🎤as teammates join in wearing Japanese headbandshttps://t.co/pKygqR0bsu — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) March 4, 2016

Kawasaki was in the Blue Jays organization before joining the Cubs from 2013-2015. He broke into the majors with Seattle in 2012 and has played in 267 games in his career, hitting .237 with 51 RBIs. He has a career fielding percentage of .981 at second base and .960 at third base – his primary positions in his career.