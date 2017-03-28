DePaul University student shot during attempted robbery near campus

CHICAGO — A DePaul University student was shot during a robbery attempt near campus overnight.

It happened at about 1 a.m. at the intersection of Sheridan and Lill Avenues.

Chicago police say the student was approached by two individuals who demanded money. When the student attempted to run away, he was shot in the leg.

The student was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital for treatment. The injuries he sustained were not life-threatening.

No description of the suspects has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.