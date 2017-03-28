“King Mo” Lawal previews his Bellator 175 fight with “Rampage” Jackson on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A few weeks ago on Sports Feed, we prepared for the main event at Bellator 175 by howling with "Rampage" Jackson.

Naturally, his opponent for this fight Friday at the Allstate Arena should get a similar opportunity on the show.

That came on Tuesday when Muhammed "King Mo" Lawal discussed his upcoming fight with Jackson with Josh Frydman.

Along with discussion on the fight itself along with his pre-fight back-and-forth with Rampage, Lawal also discussed his start in the sport along with his family during his two segments on the show.

