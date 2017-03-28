Players in the PepsiCo Showdown discuss their latest fundraising effort on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's become somewhat of a tradition to have the players from the PepsiCo Showdown on Sports Feed.

Paired with Buddy's Helpers, the soccer players have made their mark in the community for a number of philanthropic efforts which have been honored during the program on CLTV.

Tuesday was another one of those opportunities.

Josh Frydman welcomed in a number of players to talk about their new fundraiser in conjunction with Crossfit to raise money for children who've suffered abuse. It's done as part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April with over 400 players taking part in the effort.

To hear more about their efforts on Tuesday's show, click on the video above or below.