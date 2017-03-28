Police search for suspect in Naperville nail salon robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- Police are looking for a man who held up a nail salon in Naperville on Saturday.

Police say the suspect is believed to be in his 20's. He was dressed all in white and armed with a handgun when he terrorized a worker and two customers.

An employee told the Tribune that the gunman ordered everyone to move to the back of the salon and to lie down before he tied them up.

The suspect then took the keys to a customer's black Volvo SUV and took about $100 from a cash drawer and took off.

There's a $1000 reward for any information leading to his arrest.